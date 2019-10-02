Pakistan recall Shehzad, Akmal for Sri Lanka T20Is

Ahmed last featured in a T20I in June 2018 against Scotland, while Umar's last appearance in the same format was in September 2016 against the West Indies. Faheem last played for Pakistan in a five-match away ODI series against England in May this year.

The trio have replaced Abid Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq who are currently part of the ODI squad. Imam has been left out of the T20I side due to an injury he sustained in his left-hand while fielding in the second ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

The three T20Is will be played on October 5, 7 and 9 at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan T20I squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain), Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Umar Akmal, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz.