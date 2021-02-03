Pakistan record consolation win over SA in rain-hit 3rd T20I

Javeria's half century helped Pakistan to score 127 for six wickets in 20 overs and when South Africa reached 68 for four wickets in 12.3 overs play was stopped to due to rains, and later the match was called off.

Durban, Feb 3 (IANS) Captain Javeria Khan's unbeaten 56 helped Pakistan beat South Africa by eight runs via the Duckworth/Lewis Method in the rain-hit third T20I at Kingsmead here on Wednesday.

South Africa were behind the required run rate at the time of the stoppage, and therefore Pakistan won. It serves as nothing more than a consolation win for the visitors as South Africa came into the match leading the three-match series 2-0.

Kainat Imtiaz (29) also fired as Pakistan posted their highest score of the series. South Africa's reply did not go too well at the start, although they recovered to reach 68 in just over 12 overs.

South Africa bowlers fired with Nondumiso Shangase (3/20) and Tumi Sekhukhune (2/15) both returning career-best efforts, the former beating her two wickets for no run against India in Surat last year and the latter improving on her two for 27 versus West Indies in Tarouba in 2018-19.

Their early wickets left Pakistan in a fix on 66 for five in the 13th over, but Javeria and Kainat led a fine recovery with their 61-run sixth-wicket partnership that propelled their side to a 128 target.

Faye Tunnicliffe and Marizanne Kapp then fell inside the first 14 deliveries to leave the South Africans on four runs for two wickets.

Anneke Bosch (13) and Lara Goodall (11) tried to rebuild, but they too succumbed cheaply leaving the home side on 45 for four in the 10th over.

Mignon du Preez (24 not out) and Sune Luus (10 not out) then consolidated nicely to get the chase on track, but they could not beat the rain as Pakistan edged to a consolation win.

Brief scores: Pakistan 127/6 in 20 overs (Javeria Khan 56, Kainat Imtiaz 29; Nondumiso Shangase 3/20) beat South Africa 68/4 in 12.3 overs (Mignon Du Preez 24 not out, Anne Bosch 13; Anam Amin 2/14) by eight runs (D/L method)

--IANS

rkm/qma