Pakistan spinners strike after South Africa take lead

Karachi, Jan 28 (IANS) Opener Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen helped South Africa take a lead of 29 runs on the third day of their first Test against Pakistan. Spinner Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali, however, struck thrice at the end of the day to leave South Africa on 187/4 after Pakistan were all out for 378 earlier in the day.

Pakistan started the day on an overnight total of 308/8 in Karachi. While No.9 Hasan Ali was dismissed early in the day on 21, Nauman Ali and last man in Yasir Shah put up a last-wicket stand of 55 runs in 64 balls. Yasir ended the innings unbeaten on 38.

Markram and opening partner Dean Elgar put up a partnership of 48 runs before the latter fell to Yasir on 29. Markram and van der Dussen then put up a partnership of 127 runs for the second wicket and looked poised to see South Africa through to the end of the day. Both batsman scored half-centuries and Yasir was the man to provide Pakistan the breakthrough once again as he dismissed van der Dussen on 64 off 151 balls.

He then dismissed Faf du Plessis for 10 runs after which Markram fell to Nauman Ali.

Brief scores: South Africa 220 & 187/4 (Aiden Markram 74, Rassie van der Dussen 64; Yasir Shah 3/53) vs Pakistan 378 all out (Fawad Alam 109, Faheem Ashraf 64; Kagiso Rabada 3/70, Keshav Maharaj 3/90)

--IANS

rkm/kh