Pakistan tour is really significant moment for Australian cricket: Hayden

It will be the first time in 24 years that Australia will be visiting Pakistan for a cricket series."A wonderful announcement also in the last few days about Australia touring Pakistan in February, something as I just mentioned before that has not been done for I think 24 years now, and I think from an Australian cricket point of view, that is also a really significant moment, not only for Australian cricket but also for Pakistan Cricket," said Hayden during a virtual press conference.When asked for his advice for the Australian side visiting Pakistan, Hayden said: "I think my advice is that especially from a batting point of view is that surely our batsmen will be queueing up to get on the Pakistan wickets. I was always dreadfully disappointed that I didn't get a chance for my career to play on nice strong flat wickets.""I feel that it's incredibly important that the country now embraces Pakistan as a full membership nation, that it allows and supports its incredible fan base, really like no other apart from India, similar sort of passion and commitment to the great game of cricket, that it allows itself the Australian unit to come and enjoy the hospitality of Pakistan, to enjoy the overall sense of cricket and the experience of Pakistan, because it's certainly the one regret that I have in my career is not being able to travel to Pakistan as an international cricketer, in spite of having such great and unique challenges."Pakistan and Australia will be locking horns against each other in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday here at the Dubai International Stadium."Yes, it is obvious that I have been with the team a very short time, which has meant it's been very important to have a heart connect with the players, the administrators and also the management team here. I felt that that has been achieved, and in many ways that was my individual and personal aim throughout this tournament, to get a sense of the commitment of all the layers within the game in Pakistan and to understand one of the most beautiful things, and that is that raw talent and talent is there in abundance for Pakistan cricket," said Hayden."With the right leadership and monitoring and guidance, I think this side has got the possibilities, as it's shown so far in the five matches, to take on anyone. The highlight and the obvious eye will go to the first game that we played here at Dubai, where we're playing tomorrow night, against India, and just how under immense pressure, pressure that I guess I never really understood when I was inside the dressing room, only comparable of course to England Ashes Series for Australia, just how these boys wonderfully handled very calmly and very confidently their approach to playing such a huge match," he added.In the Group 2 of the Super 12 stage, Pakistan won all five matches and the Babar Azam-led side topped the Group. Pakistan even managed to get better of arch-rival India and it was the first time that the Green Shirts got better of the Men in Blue in World Cup. (ANI)