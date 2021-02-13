Pandita's injury-time goal helps Goa hold Chennaiyin to 2-2 draw

Pandita's fourth goal of the season, which was almost the last kick of the game, helped Goa go back to the third spot over Hyderabad FC.

Chennaiyin started the match as the stronger of the two teams but failed to go in front after a couple of early chances. It was Reagan Singh who finally paved the way for their first goal with some great work down the right wing. He found Jakub Sylvestr through a pass that sliced through the Goa defence and the latter took a couple of touches before scoring.

However, Chennaiyin's lead lasted less than six minutes. Goa went looking for the equaliser and were awarded a penalty. Eli Sabia, was ruled to have handled the ball while fighting to get to a cross with Igor Angulo. There was some drama as Angulo slotted home the penalty only for the referee to order him to retake it. But the Spaniard made no mistake the second time as he dragged his team back to level terms.

Despite conceding, Chennaiyin mustered up enough resolve to go on the attack again and it was them who fashioned the better chances in the first half. The best of them came right before the halftime whistle as Sylvestr hit the woodwork, despite only having Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem to beat.

Chennaiyin's endeavour yielded fruits in the second half as they took the lead again. But the goal did not make for good viewing for Goa fans as it came from confusion between Moirangthem and his defenders. The young goalkeeper came out for the ball only to run into one of his defenders. The ball found its way to an unmarked Lallianzuala Chhangte who made no mistake from close range.

It looked like Goa would rue that mistake as the match went into injury time without them looking like finding an equaliser. However, Pandita, who came on for Alexander Jesuraj in the 66th minute, was played through by Alberto Noguera, scored in the second minute of extra time and the Indian made no mistake with his finish.

