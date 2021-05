Dubai, May 31 (IANS) Defending champion Amit Panghal went down fighting 2-3 to the reigning Olympic champion Uzbek Zoirov Shakhobidin in a hard fought men's 52kg final of the Asian Boxing Championships here on Monday.

Another Indian, Shiva Thapa (64kg), suffered a close defeat, by split 2-3, against the Asian Games silver medallist Mongolia's Baatarsukh Chinzorig.