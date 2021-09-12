Pant, Ashwin and five other DC players reach Dubai

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin and five other Delhi Capitals players have reached Dubai from Manchester to participate in the upcoming phase two of the Indian Premier League, starting from September 19.

According to information received here, the DC players -- Pant, Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw & Umesh Yadav -- will now be serving a six-day hard quarantine, as per IPL protocols, during which they will be tested thrice. Thereafter, the players will join the rest of the Delhi Capitals squad, who are already part of the bio-bubble.