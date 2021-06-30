Pant drops in at Wembley to watch England play Germany in Euro 2020

London: India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant dropped in at the Wembley Stadium for the England versus Germany Round of 16 match at the Euro 2020 on Tuesday night.

The young star said he enjoyed the experience of watching top-flight football.

The 23-year-old, who failed to get going in the World Test Championship (WTC) final that ended on June 23, posted a couple of pictures along with a tweet, saying, "Good experience watching (emoticon: soccer ball), (emoticons: Flag of England vs Flag of Germany)."