Pant should be careful while playing: Rajkumar Sharma

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 [India] (ANI): Rajkumar Sharma, the childhood coach of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, on Friday asked wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant to be more careful while playing his "favourite" T20 format.

"Its high time, he should be careful, T20 is his favourite format and he is not able to perform. He has quality strokes, he is an impact player and a match-winner too but unfortunately, he is not delivering," Sharma told ANI.

The remarks came after Pant's dismal performance against South Africa on Wednesday. The left-handed batsman tried to whack the fifth ball he faced in the match, got caught at short fine leg.Earlier, ahead of the second T20I against South Africa, batting coach Vikram Rathour backed Pant and said that the players in the side need to understand the difference between fearless cricket and careless cricket."I am really worried for Rishabh Pant because the way he is playing is really alarming and the kind of comments are coming especially from Ravi Shastri and batting coach Vikram Rathour is a matter of concern," said Sharma.India defeated South Africa by seven wickets in the second T20I."The Indian team has given a consistent performance and I have not seen team India being so consistent in the past 20 years. I second Ravi Shastri's statement that this team is the best travelling team," said Sharma."The way team India is playing, I don't think there is any chance for South Africa to bounce back. South Africa is inexperienced...India will convincingly win the third T20I," he added.Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock of 72 runs. In the process, Kohli became the highest run-getter in the T20I.Lauding Kohli, Sharma said "99 per cent of the time he doesn't know what he has achieved in terms of records. I always inform him about his records, he plays selfless cricket and his stats tell that how big a player he is."The third T20I between India and South Africa will be played on September 22 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (ANI)