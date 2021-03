New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in place of the injured Shreyas Iyer, the franchise confirmed in a statement on Tuesday. Iyer, who led Delhi Capitals to the final of the IPL 2020 season, had dislocated his left shoulder during the recently-concluded ODI series between India and England.