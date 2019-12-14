Pant will be a massive player: Vikram Rathour

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): India batting coach Vikram Rathour said that Risabh Pant has immense ability and once he starts getting runs, the wicket-keeping batsman will be a 'massive player'.

"The reason why we keep discussing him is because he has got immense ability and everybody believes that he can be an x-factor in any team and in the Indian team as well," Rathour said in the pre-match press conference here on Saturday.

"He has been backed by the selectors and the team management because all of us believe that he is a good player... Once he starts getting runs, I am sure, he will be a massive player," he added.India has been a phenomenal team when chasing the target but have struggled at times when setting the target.During the first T20I against West Indies, India managed to chase the target of 208 runs but failed to defend a target of 171 in the second T20I.However, in series-decider, India performed brilliantly with the bat and racked up a total of 240 runs on the board. The hosts easily defended and registered a 67-run victory.Rathour said they are the number one team in the world when chasing the target and is happy with the team's performance in the third T20I."I think we are the number one team in the world when we are chasing targets. (When you are) batting first, you need a different kind of fearlessness. When we are chasing targets, we know the target and plan our game plans better," he said."The way we batted in the last game, I think that was one big tick in the box and we are looking forward to maintaining that," Rathour added.The first ODI between India and West Indies will be played on December 15. (ANI)