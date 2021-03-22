Panwar, Elavenil win air rifle mixed team gold at New Delhi WC

New Delhi: India's Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan won gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team event on Monday at the ISSF World Cup here at the Karni Singh Shooting Range here.

Panwar and Elavenil beat Hungary's Eszter Denes and Istvan Peni 16-10 in the gold medal match. This is India's 10th medal at the World Cup and third gold.