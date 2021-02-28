Para-athlete Nishad Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Nishad Kumar, a gold medalist at the Fazza World Para Athletics Grand Prix that was held in Dubai, has tested positive for coronavirus, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Sunday.



"Nishad had arrived at the SAI Bengaluru campus on 23rd/24th February along with three fellow national campers (2 athletes and 1 support staff) and went for mandatory 7-day quarantine upon arrival. As per SAI SOP, an RT PCR test was done on the 6th day of quarantine, where he came COVID positive," SAI said in a statement.

SAI said Nishad, a gold medalist in the men's high jump T46/47 event that took place at the Fazza Grand Prix, has been moved to SS Sparsh Multi-speciality hospital as a precautionary measure.

"Quarantine of all other national campers in SAI, Bengaluru has been extended for 7 more days," SAI said.

Also, Satyanarayana, Para-Athletics coach who tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was in the same hospital, has now been discharged and is under seven days quarantine. (ANI)

