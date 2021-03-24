Para-Athletics National C'ship: SAI writes to PCI, wants COVID-19 SOPs to be followed

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has written to the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) stating that Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for the prevention of COVID-19 are not being followed at the Para Athletics National Championships.



SAI has also addressed the issue of the championship not being wheelchair-friendly and it has asked the PCI to look into the matter immediately.

"It has been brought to the notice of Sports Authority of India that the facility in Bengaluru at which the Para Athletics National Championships is being held from March 24-27 is not wheelchair-friendly and that Standard Operating Procedures for prevention of COVID-19 are not being adhered to," SAI said in an official statement.

"SAI has written to the Paralympic Committee of India to ensure that these issues are sorted at the earliest and the competition is conducted in a safe and successful manner. SAI has sought a report from the federation in this regard," it added.

On the occasion of the 29th World Disability Day in December, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju had mentioned that all the para-athletes of the country are the strength and the source of inspiration for everyone and the Sports Ministry is leaving no stone unturned to support them.

"Our para-athletes and 'Divyang' warriors are our strength. They give us inspiration. In our Sports Ministry, there is no difference between an able and a differently-abled sportsperson. We felicitate them with the same amount of recognition, prize money, and so on," the Sports Minister had said in an official release.

Rijiju had also added that he will request the state governments to support the Paralympians in their respective region in the best possible way.

"I will request the respective state governments to have a policy for the 'Divyang' warriors like the central government has contributed, to support the Paralympians in the best way possible, from financial to coaching and training facilities to proper livelihood and so on. The government, the PCI, and everyone are a team and we need to carry on our work of supporting our para-athletes," Rijiju had said. (ANI)

