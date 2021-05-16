Paralympic chief confident Tokyo will host the Games

Marking the 100-day countdown to the Paralympic Games, Parsons said: "It's a nice coincidence that the 100 days to go (for Tokyo) is the same day as the National Disability Day in China. I think, what we experienced at the 2008 Beijing Olympics was exactly what we want to translate to the whole world, to change the view of societies towards persons with disability and change the mindset."

Beijing, May 16 (IANS) International Paralympic Committee (IPC) chief Andrew Parsons on Sunday exuded confidence in Tokyo's ability to host the Paralympic Games and Beijing's commitment to the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

Parsons emphasised the importance of hosting the Games amid the pandemic, calling Tokyo "the most important edition of the Paralympic Games in the history of the Paralympic movement", reports Xinhua.

"Persons with disability have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. And this has highlighted the inequality around the world in how societies treat persons with disability," said Parsons.

"The Paralympic Games is the only global event where we celebrate disability and persons with disability. I would like to reassure the Paralympic athletes of the world that we are doing our utmost to provide the best infrastructure and the best possible Games. So, we want them to focus on their preparations and understand that everything will be very similar to what they are used to."

