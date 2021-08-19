Paralympic Games Torch Relay set to arrive in Tokyo on August 20

Tokyo [Japan], August 19 (ANI): The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Torch Relay has begun its final stretch as the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games on August 24 fast approaches.



After touring through 43 of Japan's 47 prefectures the Paralympic flame has begun its final journey to Tokyo Stadium for the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games. With the concept of "Share Your Light", flames have been gathered during flame lighting festivals in towns and cities across Japan as excitement builds in anticipation for the Paralympic Games on August 24.

The Paralympic Torch Relay now moves to Shizuoka, Chiba, and Saitama, which will see flame lighting ceremonies held across the three prefectures while the torch flame will also visit municipalities across these areas.

After its journey through these three prefectures, the flames from 46 prefectures will be brought together in Tokyo, along with the Heritage flame from Stoke Mandeville, Great Britain, to light the official Paralympic Flame on August 20.

There will also be Paralympic Flame Festivals in 62 municipalities across Tokyo -- so the whole prefecture is represented in the single flame. After the Paralympic flame is lit, it will be passed from torchbearer to torchbearer at several alternate flame lighting ceremonies held between August 20-24 across Tokyo.

Then finally, the flame will arrive at the Paralympic Games opening ceremony. (ANI)

