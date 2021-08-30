Paralympics: Mariyappan takes field in India's medal quest

Tokyo, Aug 30 (IANS) Mariyappan Thangavelu, the Rio Paralympic gold medallist, will take the field to defend his title in Men's High Jump T63 on what could be another big day at Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday.

India will be looking for a clean sweep in this event as Varun Singh Bhati, the Rio 2016 bronze medallist, and Sharad Kumar too are in the fray.