Paris 2024 reveals website cataloging Pre-Games training camps

Paris [France], July 16 (ANI): With seven days to go for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Paris 2024 has revealed its website cataloging all of the 770 Pre-Games Training Camps chosen for Olympic and Paralympic athletes to prepare for the Games.



Available in English, Spanish, and French, the platform has been created to provide Olympic and Paralympic delegations with information about the sports facilities that they can use as their base camps. Designed first and foremost for athletes from all over the world, as well as National Olympic Committees (NOC) and National Paralympic Committees (NPC), the Pre-Games Training Camp catalogue lists over 770 sports facilities that are in with a chance of hosting athletes as they prepare for the Paris 2024 Games, as per Olympics.com.

As soon as the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games are over, athletes from all over the world will be able to find their bearings in one of the more than 410 areas with local training camps that have been awarded the "Terre de Jeux 2024" label.

Updated regularly, the catalogue will be refreshed with new training camps as they are selected; for example, centres, where athletes can prepare for the new sports in the Olympic programme for Paris 2024 (sport climbing, skateboarding, breaking and surfing), will be added in October.

The catalogue has been designed to facilitate communication between Olympic and Paralympic delegations and areas with the "Terre de Jeux 2024" label whose sports facilities were chosen as Pre-Games Training Camps last October. NOCs and NPCs can use the platform to carry out their initial searches for facilities and then contact the local authorities in areas with the "Terre de Jeux 2024" label that have their own local training camps. (ANI)

