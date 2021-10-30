Paris Masters: Djokovic returns to play doubles; Sinner, Ruud eye ATP Finals spot

Paris [France], October 30 (ANI): Novak Djokovic will make the most of his long-awaited return to the ATP Tour next week, signing up for singles and doubles duty at the Paris Masters, as the main draw for the tournament was announced on Saturday.



The five-time champion in Paris/Bercy will play his first tournament since falling to Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open. Djokovic has also signed up to play doubles for just the third time this season (ATP Cup, Mallorca) and will team with countryman Filip Krajinovic.

With Saturday's draw, Djokovic learned that his opening match will be against Fabio Fognini or Marton Fucsovics. The Serb could meet Gael Monfils in the third round.

While it may be the last regular tournament of the year, there is still much to be decided before the season draws to a close. As the draw was made, the last two places for the ATP Finals were yet to be decided. Casper Ruud and Jannik Sinner were sitting in the seventh and eighth spots for the eight-man field but snapping at their heels were Hubert Hurkacz, Cam Norrie and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Jannik Sinner will look to continue his bid to qualify for the ATP Finals in Paris, where he will start against Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz or French wild card Pierre-Hugues Herbert. If Sinner survives that and pushes on to the last eight, Medvedev could be waiting for him.

Casper Ruud will face either Dan Evans, the world No.24 from Britain, or Alexander Bublik, the No.34 from Khazakstan in his first match and is seeded to meet last year's runner-up, Alexander Zverev, in the quarter-finals.

Hubert Hurkacz could meet Auger-Aliassime in the third round, presuming he gets through his opening match against either Jan-Lennard Struff or a qualifier. But also lurking in that little section is one Andy Murray, the champion of 2016 and the former world No.1.

In the bottom half of the draw, reigning champion Medvedev will get his title defence underway against Winston-Salem winner Ilya Ivashka or Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas. (ANI)

