Paris Masters: Fritz sets showdown against Djokovic; Zverev, Medvedev advance

Paris [France], November 5 (ANI): Taylor Fritz reached his second consecutive ATP Master 1000 quarter-final at the Paris Masters after defeating Cameron Norrie on Thursday.



The World No. 26 saved two set points in the second set to down countryman Norrie 6-3, 7-6(3) in one hour and 33 minutes. Fritz will next clash with Novak Djokovic for a place in the semi-finals after the World No. 1 received a walkover from Gael Monfils.

Elsewhere, Alexander Zverev recovered from squandering two match points in the second set, downing Grigor Dimitrov 7-6(4), 6-7(3), 6-3 to continue his pursuit of a third Masters title of the season.

In a tight match against Dimitrov, the fourth-seed saved eight of the nine break points he faced but had to be patient on return against the 30-year-old, who gave the German very few chances.

Daniil Medvedev moved into the last eight in Paris after defeating Sebastian Korda by 4-6, 6-1, 6-3. Now he plays Hugo Gaston, the world No. 103 who has the whole of Paris backing him. The diminutive left-hander with the unique style dismantled Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 7-5 - and did it from 5-0 down in the second set. (ANI)

