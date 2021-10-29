Paris Masters: Murray gets wild card into main draw, alongside Gasquet

Paris [France], October 29 (ANI): Former world number one Andy Murray will be in the main draw at the next week's Paris Masters 1000 after being handed a wildcard into the event on Thursday.



The decision to give Murray the wildcard was made by national director of tennis Nicolas Escude, French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton and tournament director Guy Forget.

Apart from Murray, home favourites Richard Gasquet, Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Arthur Rinderknech were handed spots in the main draw.

The main draw of the Paris Masters will take place at 12:00 (CET) this Saturday at the Accor Arena. The draw for the qualifying competition, to be held this coming Saturday and Sunday, will take place Friday evening.

The 2016 Paris Masters champion was last seen on court during his defeat against Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the Erste Bank Open on Wednesday. The 18-year-old Alcaraz exacted revenge over the former World No. 1, 6-3, 6-4, after falling to him earlier this month in Indian Wells. (ANI)

