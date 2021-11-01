Paris Masters: Pair of Djokovic, Krajinovic advance to second round

Paris [France], November 1 (ANI): Serbian pair of Novak Djokovic and Filip Krajinovic reached the second round of Paris Masters after defeating the Australian duo on Monday.



The Serbian pair rallied from a set down and saved seven of the eight break points they faced to edge Australians Alex de Minaur and Luke Saville 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 in one hour and 36 minutes in an entertaining match.

In the singles, Cameron Norrie recorded the 100th tour-level match win of his career in Paris to keep alive his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals in Turin. The 10th-seeded Briton won nine straight games from 2-2 in the first set to overcome Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-2, 6-1 in 73 minutes.

Earlier, American Sebastian Korda recovered from squandering two match points in the second-set tie-break, edging Aslan Karatsev 6-2, 6-7(9), 7-6(5) to reach the second round in Paris, ending the Russian's ATP Finals hopes in the process. (ANI)

