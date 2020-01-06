Pat Brown ruled out of white-ball series against South Africa

London [UK], Jan 6 (ANI): England seamer Pat Brown was ruled out of the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa on Monday due to a lower back stress fracture.



"England seamer Pat Brown has been ruled out of the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour with a lower back stress fracture," the England Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

"The 21-year-old Worcestershire quick developed a recurrence of low back symptoms whilst in Australia preparing to play for the Melbourne Stars in the Australian Big Bash. A scan has revealed a partial stress fracture," the statement added.

Brown has been withdrawn from all cricket for the rest of the winter and will return to the UK to start his rehabilitation programme with the Worcestershire medical team.

England is scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against South Africa, starting from February 2. The ECB is yet to announce Brown's replacement. (ANI)

