Paul Pogba is a world class player, says Usain Bolt

Zurich [Switzerland], Sept 21 (ANI): Sprinter Usain Bolt on Saturday termed Manchester United's striker Paul Pogba as a 'world-class player' and said Marcus Rashford is on his way to becoming one.

"Paul Pogba is a world-class player and Marcus Rashford is developing into one. I hope we can build a team around them to get us back to the top. It has been a difficult start for us this season, but hopefully, we will find our rhythm and secure Champions League football for next year. I am a big Manchester United fan," FIFA's official website quoted Bolt as saying.



Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, and Barcelona's Lionel Messi were shortlisted for FIFA Best Player Award.

Bolt said that maybe it is time for van Dijk to win the award, but he added that he's a Manchester United fan, so he would probably vote for Ronaldo.

"All three are wonderful players. I think Messi and Ronaldo have won this award five times each. Van Dijk just won the UEFA award and based on the success of Liverpool last season it may be his turn. As a Manchester United fan, I would probably vote for Ronaldo," Bolt said.

When asked about who would the sprinter pick for running a 4*100 meters relay race along with him, Bolt picked Cristiano Ronaldo, France's Kylan Mbappe and Wales' Gareth Bale. (ANI)

