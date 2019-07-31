Paul Pogba will be fantastic for any team: Real Madrid's Raphael Varane

Leeds [UK], July 31 (ANI): Real Madrid's defender Raphael Varane has lauded his French team-mate Paul Pogba, saying the player will be a fantastic addition to any team.

Varane's remarks come after wide speculation over Madrid's interest in Paul Pogba. "I think we have a team. Pogba is a good player, I know him very well. For any team he would be fantastic," Goal.com quoted Varane as saying.

Madrid have had a bad start to their season, as they have already lost their four pre-season games. They were able to win just one match against Arsenal at the Intercontinental Champions Cup.However, Varane showed faith in the team and said the side would put up better performance once the season starts."I understand that you always want to improve. We are working on that and I trust in our work. It is true that on an individual level we are making mistakes. They're not tactical, they're technical errors. This will be corrected. I think we're going to improve little by little. We are focused on our work," Varane said."I remember that in 2017, when we won everything, we started the pre-season badly, with defeats. We all know that when the competition starts, Madrid is something else. This is not an excuse. We are focused on friendly matches," he added.Real Madrid have been surrounded by controversy over the alleged fallout between head coach Zinedine Zidane and striker Gareth Bale.Bale was recently asked by coach Zidane to leave the club as soon as possible, after team's match against Bayern Munich.Later, Zidane had given a clarification that he did not disrespect any player, and said Bale did not want to play against Bayern Munich."Firstly, I have not disrespected anyone, least of all a player because I always said the same thing, that players are the most important thing and every time there is a player here I am always with them. Secondly, I said the club was trying to get him out. Period," Zidane had said."Thirdly, the other day Gareth didn't play because he didn't want to. He said the club was trying to negotiate his departure he and didn't want to play because of that," he added.Zidane, after the match against Bayern Munich, had said that it would be good if Bale leaves the club as it will be good for both the team and the player.This comment by former French international was criticised by Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett, who had described him as a "disgrace."Bale's future at Real Madrid is uncertain as he is rumoured to be in talks with Chinese Super League clubs Jiangsu Suning and Beijing Guoan. (ANI)