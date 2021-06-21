PCB announces 26-player women's squad for West Indies tour

Karachi [Pakistan], June 21 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) national women's selection committee on Monday announced a 26-player squad from which the national and 'A' teams will be selected for white-ball matches on the tour of the West Indies.



Javeria Khan, who has experience of 208 international matches and is the leading run-getter for Pakistan in ODIs, will lead the national side. Rameen Shamim, who has played two ODIs and four T20Is, will captain Pakistan Women's 'A' in the three one-dayers and wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz, with the experience of 98 internationals, will lead the 'A' side in the three T20s.

The Pakistan national women's team will play West Indies in three T20Is and five ODIs and the 'A' side will take on their counterparts in three one-day matches and three T20s. All 26 players will be available for selection for 14 matches.

Urooj Mumtaz, the chairperson of the national women's selection committee, in an official PCB release, said: "This is a historic occasion in the history of Pakistan women's cricket as for the first time national side and the 'A' team are travelling together. The Caribbean tour presents a phenomenal opportunity to our core group of cricketers to showcase their performances and further cement places for the 2021-22 season, which promises to be an exciting one for women's cricket."

"These 26 players have been involved in all our high-performance camps over the past nine months and have put in the hard yards under the national coaching staff led by David Hemp. The group has prepared with high intensity and purpose. They remain focused and determined to put up winning performances," he added.

The 26-player contingent, the coaching staff and the team officials, arrived in Lahore in the morning today. They will depart for Antigua via London in the wee hours of Wednesday, June 23.

The touring contingent will undergo pre-departure Covid-19 tests by Monday afternoon and those testing negative will board the plane. Upon their arrival in Antigua, the players and officials will be tested twice in five days, during which they will be under room isolation.

Pakistan squad: Javeria Khan (captain, national team), Rameen Shamim (One-Day captain, 'A' team), Sidra Nawaz (T20 captain, A team), Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, and Syeda Aroob Shah. (ANI)

