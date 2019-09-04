PCB announces 6 teams for 2019-20 domestic season

The local coaches and juniors selectors had initially prepared the provisional squads of 32 players per side, before they were reviewed and finalised by a three-member independent panel -- comprising Misbah-ul-Haq, Nadeem Khan and Rashid Latif, who also took into account player performances from past three seasons.

The PCB centrally contracted cricketers, who are not handed the domestic contracts, will feature in domestic events when not on the national duty. They have been divided equally amongst the cricket associations to ensure top-quality and competitive cricket, said PCB in a media release.

White ball specialists -- in both domestic and international -- have also been allocated to the six teams, who will be remunerated as per the domestic match fee model. The six cricket association sides will gather in the cities, where they play their first matches, on September 11. "For a robust succession plan, the onus of leading the cricket association sides in the upcoming domestic season has been put on the young and emerging international and domestic players. The PCB has also brought in the concept of mentorship, which will see former Test cricketers -- with heaps of first-class experience -- groom up-and-coming cricketers in the Second XI sides." Of the 32 contracted players with Balochistan Cricket Association, 44 per cent are from the province. Rubbing shoulders with seasoned first-class and Test cricketers from around the country will help them develop the requisite skills for this level. The PCB, however, aims to have maximum representation from Balochistan within the next three to five years by developing a strong grassroots structure through the new Cricket Association and City Cricket Association structure.