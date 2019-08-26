PCB appoints Ijaz Ahmed as Pakistan U19 head coach

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 26 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the appointment of former batsman Ijaz Ahmed as the head coach of the U19 cricket team for three years.

Ijaz had been coaching since 2009, serving as the head coach for Pakistan 'A' and U19 sides. He also took up the head coach's role with the national men's side in 2010 during his stint as an assistant coach.

Ijaz will also work very closely with the Pakistan U16 and Pakistan 'A' teams and will assume charge following the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019, to be played in Colombo from September 5 to 14.In a statement, Ijaz said: "I am thankful to the PCB for trusting me with the important responsibility of grooming and nurturing the future stars of Pakistan cricket.""Junior cricket is a lifeline for any cricketing nation; as it sees talented youngsters graduate to senior cricket and carry forward the legacy of some of the greatest cricketers this proud nation has produced. I am excited with this opportunity and look forward to playing my part in what are exciting times for Pakistan cricket," he added.Ijaz was chosen for the assignment following a robust recruitment process in which a number of high-profile and quality former international cricketers were interviewed by Wasim Khan and Mudassar Nazar.Mudassar Nazar said: "I have seen Ijaz Ahmed develop as one of the most talented coaches. He has a vision and a strategy. He is hardworking and has a reputation of being a good student of cricket, who can analyse the game and spot talent."His first assignment as a coach is likely to be the 'A' team eight-nation T20 tournament in Kenya next month. The junior teams' other international assignments this season are U16 home series against Bangladesh, which starts in October, ACC Emerging Teams' Asia Cup in Bangladesh in November and the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in South Africa next year. (ANI)