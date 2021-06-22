PCB, batting coach Younis Khan part ways ahead of crucial series

The development means that the 43-year-old former Pakistan captain will not travel with the squad for the England and West Indies series.

Lahore, June 22 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and national men's team batting coach Younis Khan on Tuesday "mutually" parted ways, seven months after the former batsman had accepted a two-year contract.

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement on Tuesday, "It is sad to lose an expert of the stature and experience of Younis Khan. Following a series of discussions, we both have reluctantly but mutually and amicably agreed that it was time to move in different directions.

"I want to thank Younis Khan for his contributions during his short stint as the Pakistan men's national cricket team's batting coach and hope he will remain available to assist the PCB by sharing his vast knowledge with the emerging cricketers."

The Pakistan men's squad will travel to England without a batting coach, while the decision to appoint Younis Khan's replacement for the West Indies tour will be made in "due course".

The team will be in England from June 25 till July 20 for three ODIs and three T20Is, while the West Indies tour will be from July 21 till August 24 where the teams will play five T20Is and two Tests.

