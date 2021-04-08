PCB Board of Governors to meet in a virtual session on April 10

Lahore [Pakistan], April 8 (ANI): The 62nd meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) will be held online on Saturday afternoon in order to safeguard the health and safety of members as well as the PCB Management due to the rising Covid-19 cases.



"Some of the matters that will be discussed at the virtual session are: Chairman and CEO's reports, Audit Committee's report, Updates from the Human Resource & Remuneration, Risk Management and Commercial Affairs Committees, Discussion on Model Constitution of Cricket Clubs, and Any other item(s)," PCB said in a release.

"PCB will announce outcomes of the meeting on Sunday through its usual channels," it added.

Earlier in the day, batting all-rounder Qasim Akram was appointed Pakistan U19 captain for this month's tour of Bangladesh that includes a four-day game and five 50-over fixtures in Sylhet and Dhaka.

The 18-year-old from Lahore was identified as one of the players to watch out for by head coach Ijaz Ahmed at last year's ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup in South Africa where he scored 93 runs at 46.50 and took three wickets at 31.

Qasim lived up to his potential in the 2020-21 domestic season as he made a big impression in all three formats for Central Punjab. Meanwhile, the selectors have trimmed the 20-player squad to a 17-member party. Fast bowler Asim Ali, off-spinner Arham Nawab, and batsman Rizwan Mehmood, have failed to make the cut but they will continue to train with the squad till the side's departure for Dhaka on April 17. (ANI)

