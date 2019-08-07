PCB ends association with Pakistan head coach Arthur & Co

Pakistan were knocked out in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales. Sarfaraz Ahmed's men finished fifth in the points table -- at equal points (11) with New Zealand after the round-robin stage. However, the Black Caps qualified as the fourth team for the semi-finals owing to better net run-rate.

In a media release on Wednesday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced it had ended its association with the head coach, as well as the bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden.

The decision came following recommendations made at the review meeting held by PCB cricket committee in Lahore on August 2. "On behalf of the PCB, I want to sincerely thank Mickey Arthur, Grant Flower, Grant Luden and Azhar Mahmood for their hard work and unwavering commitment during their tenures with the national men's team. We wish them every success in their future endeavours," said PCB chairman Ehsan Mani. Arthur was appointed as head coach of Pakistan in May 2016, thus becoming a head coach of an international team for the third time. Under his guidance Pakistan became the number one ranked T20I side. He coached Pakistan to the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy title on June 18, with a stunning 180-run victory against arch-rivals India in the finals. This was the first time the Pakistan team managed to win the ICC Champions Trophy. The PCB will now invite applications for the four available positions.