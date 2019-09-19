PCB fines Aliya Riaz, warns Najiha Alvi for showing dissent at umpire's decision

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 19 (ANI): Aliya Riaz of PCB Blasters was fined 15 per cent of her match fee while her teammate Najiha Alvi received an official reprimand for level two and level one violations for showing dissent on umpire's decision by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The incident took place during the national triangular one-day women's Cricket Championship 2019 match against the PCB Challengers at Lahore Gymkhana on September 17.



The incident involving Najiha happened in the 14th over of Blasters' innings when she showed dissent after being declared out on leg-before. Twelve overs later, Aliya remained at the crease for an extended period of time after being adjudged run-out, thus, showing dissent at an umpire's decision.

Aliya and Najiha were charged by on-field umpires Rashid Riaz and Afia Amin at the end of the match for breaching Article 2.8 of the PCB code of conduct for players and player support personnel.

Both pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Bilal Khilji. (ANI)

