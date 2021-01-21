PCB sign deals with broadcasters to take Pak cricket in UK, NZ

After sport networks PTV Sports and SuperSport had acquired Pakistan and Africa region's media rights for Pakistan cricket, respectively last year, the PCB has now signed partnerships in North America, the Caribbean, New Zealand and the UK.

Lahore, Jan 21 (IANS) Resumption of cricket in Pakistan has attracted household sport broadcasters across the globe to partner with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and secure media rights for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and all home bilateral international matches till 2023.

Pakistan cricket fans will now be able to follow Babar Azam and his side as well as the PSL in North America though Willow TV, in the Caribbean through Flow Sports, in the UK through Sky Sports and in New Zealand through Sky NZ, stated PCB in a media release on Thursday.

Discussions with potential broadcasters in Australia, Middle East and South Asia are underway and further details will be provided in due course.

"Despite the challenging Covid-19 times, these remain incredibly exciting times for Pakistan cricket. The homecoming of all cricket has attracted leading sport broadcast partners to place Pakistan cricket on their networks which, in turn, will provide enhanced access to our fans and supporters across the world to follow and stay connected with us," said PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan.

"This is a huge achievement for the PCB, not only in terms of succeeding in taking cricket to our global fans through these popular networks but to also maximise and exploit our media rights to ensure we continue to invest in our player welfare and development as well as cricketing infrastructure.

"The interest of these global sport networks also reflects that Pakistan cricket remains an attractive product for the international broadcasters. We now need to make our product bigger and stronger so that we can extend these partnerships and relationship beyond 2023," he added.

Pakistan are slated to take on South Africa in two Tests and three T20Is beginning January 26 in Karachi.

--IANS

aak/