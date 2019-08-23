PCB swap upcoming matches of the split series against Sri Lanka

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 23 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced to swap upcoming matches of the split series against Sri Lanka and according to which both the teams will compete for the ODIs and the T20Is from 27 September to 9 October first and then for Tests in December.

According to the original programme, the hosts Pakistan were scheduled to play against Sri Lanka for two World Test Championship matches in October and then play three ODIs and three T20Is in late December.

"The decision to swap matches was made following a 'phone discussion between PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva on Friday," PCB said in a statement.Mani said that Sri Lanka Cricket supported Pakistan in its 'efforts and endeavours'."The PCB is pleased with the outcome of its discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket, which has supported Pakistan in its efforts and endeavours for the complete revival of international cricket. The tour for limited overs matches will also provide Sri Lanka with an even better understanding of the ground situation before discussing schedule of the Tests," Mani said."The upcoming matches will end the long await of the Pakistan cricket fans and supporters to watch modern day stars from both sides live in action. This is something that will contribute immensely to our revamped domestic cricket structure," he added.Mani also said that the country is safe and secure to play cricket."The hosting of the ICC World XI, a T20I against Sri Lanka, three-T20I series men's and women's series against the West Indies and eight HBL PSL 2019 matches within the past couple of years is a testament to Pakistan's claim that it is a safe and secure country to play cricket," Mani said."We are very grateful to Sri Lanka Cricket President Mr Shammi Silva, his board and players for responding positively to our request to play matches in Pakistan," he added.Mani further stated that the PCB is looking forward to welcoming the Sri Lanka cricket team."The PCB looks forward to welcoming the Sri Lanka cricket team and assure them that they will be as well looked after as any other international sides of the past," he said.Silva, on the other hand, said that both PCB and SLC have a long history of cricket relationship and friendship."The PCB and SLC have a long history of cricket relationship and friendship, and this decision only strengthens that bonding. The SLC is committed to playing its role in the promotion of cricket and looks forward to visiting Karachi and Lahore for three ODIs and three T20Is. The SLC security experts had visited the two cities earlier this month and had given a positive report, which made our job of decision-making easy," Silva said."The safety and security of its players is the responsibility of the SLC, which it takes very seriously. If there had been any doubts, the SLC would not have gone ahead with this arrangement that we envisage will improve the players' confidence and trust level and will also be critical when we start discussions on the schedule of the Test matches," he added.Series schedule:27 Sep - 1st ODI, Karachi29 Sep - 2nd ODI, Karachi2 Oct - 3rd ODI, Karachi5 Oct - 1st T20I, Lahore7 Oct - 2nd T20I, Lahore9 Oct - 3rd T20I, Lahore. (ANI)