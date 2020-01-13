PCB to meet BCB in Dubai to discuss upcoming tour of Bangladesh

Lahore [Pakistan], Jan 13 (ANI): The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani will meet Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan in Dubai this week to discuss Dhaka's tour of Pakistan.

The meet is scheduled on the sidelines of the ICC Governance Review Committee meeting, following which the PCB will provide further updates on Bangladesh men's national cricket team's upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The Dubai meeting is a continuation of the discussion process, which the PCB has followed to reach a consensus with the BCB on its national men's cricket team's tour itinerary.On Sunday, the Bangladesh government refused to give approval for the team to play Test cricket in Pakistan but advised for playing the T20I series."According to government advice, Bangladesh can only play the T20I series in Pakistan. There is no chance to play Test in Pakistan right now," Hassan had said.BCB will formally inform the PCB about the situation and will reschedule the tour accordingly.Bangladesh is scheduled to visit Pakistan for the T20 and Test series this month, but this visit is uncertain.The proposed tour features three T20Is, in Lahore on January 23, 25 and 27, followed by two Tests, originally slated for Rawalpindi and Karachi.Test cricket returned to Pakistan for the first time in ten years with the Sri Lankan team playing two matches in Rawalpindi and Karachi, with the hosts winning the second match to clinch the series 1-0 after the rain-curtailed first game ended in a draw.The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) is also going to send a squad to Pakistan in February to play in a few matches under the captaincy of its current president Kumar Sangakkara. (ANI)