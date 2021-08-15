PCB to organise wicketkeepers specialised camp at NHPC from Monday

Lahore [Pakistan], August 15 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) National High-Performance Centre will host a specialised camp for wicketkeepers from Monday.



A total of 12 promising wicketkeepers from across the country will take part in the four-day-long camp who were part of the domestic cricket last year.

The wicketkeepers who are on national duty will be invited in due course ahead of the upcoming domestic cricket season.

"NHPC's fielding and wicketkeeping coach Atiq-uz-Zaman will supervise the camp which is aimed at identifying back-up wicketkeepers and improving their skills ahead of an action-packed domestic and international cricket season," said PCB in an official release.

During the course of the camp, the wicketkeepers will engage in fitness, skill-work and batting drills.

The following wicketkeepers will take part in the camp (players not engaged in the ongoing Kashmir Premier League):

Wicketkeepers Specialised Camp:

Abdullah Butt (Southern Punjab), Aftab Alam (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Afzaal Manzoor (Central Punjab), Ali Shan (Southern Punjab), Hidayatullah (Balochistan), Maqbool Ahmed (Southern Punjab), Saifullah Bangash (Sindh), Shawaiz Irfan (Central Punjab), Shehryar Rizvi (Sindh), Umair Masood (Northern), Waqar Hussain (Southern Punjab) and Zubair Shinwari (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa). (ANI)

