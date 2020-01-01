PCB withdraws Naseem Shah from Pakistan U19 World Cup squad

Lahore [Pakistan], Jan 1 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB ) has withdrawn pacer Naseem Shah from the upcoming U19 World Cup squad and named Mohammad Wasim Jr as his replacement.

Wasim Jr took three wickets each in the ACC Asia Cup and on the tour of South Africa, while he bagged seven wickets on the tour of Sri Lanka.

In the domestic circuit, he played one U19 one-day match in which he claimed three wickets, while he snapped up seven wickets in three U19 three-day matches.PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in a statement: "The ICC U19 Cricket World Cup is a stepping stone for future stars and a platform for budding youngsters to graduate to international cricket. Naseem has recently broken that glass ceiling and has established his credentials as an international cricketer.""As such, the PCB has taken a pragmatic approach and decided to withdraw him from next year's competition to provide this opportunity to another promising cricketer so that he can show his mettle and potential at a global stage.""Naseem will now remain in Pakistan and continue to work on his skills under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Waqar Younis. Furthermore, he will remain available for the home series against Bangladesh," he added.Earlier, Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez had said that young pacer Naseem should not be sent to play the upcoming U-19 World Cup as the cricketer has already gained experience in international cricket.The all-rounder also advised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to manage the pacer better so that he gets better at the international level."Humble suggestion 2 Junior selection committee not 2 send Naseem shah to play under 19 world cup. He already played international cricket & should work hard Technically & Physically to get better at that level. It would be fruitful to use this opportunity to send any other fast bowler," Hafeez had tweeted.The 2004 and 2006 champions and three-time runners-up, are placed in Group C of the 16-team event and will play Scotland in their opening match on January 19 in Potchefstroom.Pakistan's second match will be against Zimbabwe at the Witrand Oval on Wednesday, January 22, while their third and final group match will be on January 24 at the JP Marks Oval against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom.Meanwhile, the Pakistan U19 cricket team's preparation camp will commence at the National Cricket Academy from Wednesday, January 1. The team will depart for Johannesburg on January 10. (ANI)