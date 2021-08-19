PCI chief Deepa Malik, Dy Chef de Mission Arhan reach Tokyo

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Deepa Malik and Deputy Chef de Mission Arhan Bagati have reached Tokyo on Thursday morning for the Paralympic Games which gets underway from August 24.

"Very smooth check in and just not complicated at all as it seemed in briefings regards to apps n Covid protocols. Lots of booths n volunteers to assist at the airport. Or shud I say we were very well prepared through our webinars back home #Tokyo2020 @Media_SAI @ParalympicIndia," Deepa wrote on Twitter.