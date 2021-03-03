Pele gets Covid-19 vaccine

Sao Paulo, March 3 (IANS) Brazil football legend Pele said that he has got vaccinated against Covid-19 and shared a picture of him getting an injection.

"Today is an unforgettable day - I received the vaccine! The pandemic is not over yet. We must keep discipline to preserve lives until many people have taken the vaccine. Please continue to wash your hands and stay home if possible. When you go out please don't forget your mask and maintain social distance. This will pass if we can think of others and help each other," Pele, 80, wrote in his Instagram post on Tuesday.