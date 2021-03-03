Pele gets Covid-19 vaccine

Sao Paulo, March 3 (IANS) Brazil football legend Pele said that he has got vaccinated against Covid-19 and shared a picture of him getting an injection.
"Today is an unforgettable day - I received the vaccine! The pandemic is not over yet. We must keep discipline to preserve lives until many people have taken the vaccine. Please continue to wash your hands and stay home if possible. When you go out please don't forget your mask and maintain social distance. This will pass if we can think of others and help each other," Pele, 80, wrote in his Instagram post on Tuesday.
Pele has self-isolated at his house in Sao Paulo since the pandemic started which has left more than 2,55,000 dead in Brazil. His public appearances have been more limited in recent years due to deteriorating health. He is seen taking the assistance of a walker or on a wheelchair whenever he does make an appearance.
The winner of three World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970, Pele is regarded as the greatest football player and one of the most successful sportspersons of all time.
--IANS
rkm/pgh