Pele recovering well after 'little step back': Daughter

Kely Nascimento took to social media to post a photograph with her father sitting up in a hospital bed after reports circulated that the 80-year-old was readmitted to intensive care.

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 18 (IANS) Pele is recovering well after surgery to remove a tumour from his colon, his daughter has said.

"I don't know what is going on with the rumours out there but my DMs are booming," Nascimento wrote on Friday.

"There's already a lot of anxiety roaming the world these days and we don't want to be the reason for more. This photo was taken just now. He is wearing a vest because ... the cold in Sao Paulo bothers him.

"He is recovering well and within normal range. Promise! Yesterday he was tired and took a little step back. Today he took two forwards!"

Pele underwent surgery at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital on September 4 after the tumour was found during routine tests. He was moved from intensive care to a private room on Tuesday.

The three-time World Cup winner has battled a series of health problems over the past decade, including complications related to hip replacement surgery as well as kidney and prostate conditions.

