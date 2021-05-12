Perera named SL ODI captain ahead of B'desh series

Colombo, May 12 (IANS) Kusal Perera has been named Sri Lanka's ODI captain ahead of their three-match series against Bangladesh.

Kusal Mendis, meanwhile, has been named as the 18-man squad's vice-captain as regulars Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal were all dropped.

Sri Lanka have named a young squad for the series, which starts on May 23. Only three players in the team are aged more than 30 while 33-year-old Isuru Udana is the only aged over 31. "The team leaves for Bangladesh on the 16th May 2021 to take part in a 3-match ODI series," said Sri Lanka Cricket.