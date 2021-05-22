Perera takes guard as SL skipper in ODIs against Bangladesh

Though Bangladesh have suffered two consecutive away series defeats to West Indies and New Zealand, they will fancy their chances at home.

Dhaka, May 22 (IANS) Sri Lanka's new ODI skipper Kusal Perera will face a daunting task when his side takes on experienced Bangladesh in the first of the three matches in Dhaka on Sunday.

The selectors have made five changes to the squad which suffered a 0-3 loss to New Zealand.

The host have been bolstered by dependable all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who missed the New Zealand white-ball tour and Tests in Sri Lanka.

He, along with skipper Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah would be keen to help the side forget the recent disappointments and get back to winning ways.

The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium pitches are known for their low bounce.

On paper, Sri Lanka have the edge, having won three of the last five exchanges between the two sides. Bangladesh won one while one match was abandoned.

Teams:

Sri Lanka (from): Kusal Perera (capt), Kusal Mendis (vice-capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando and Shiran Fernando.

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain / Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

-- IANS

akm/kh