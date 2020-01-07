Perth Scorchers beat Melbourne Renegades by six wickets in BBL

Victoria [Australia], Jan 7 (ANI): Perth Scorchers defeated Melbourne Renegades by six wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at Simonds Stadium here on Tuesday.

Chasing 176, Scorchers got off to a solid start as Josh Inglis and Liam Livingstone put on 102 runs stand for the opening wicket.

The opening partnership was broken by Richard Gleeson in 11 over. Gleeson removed dangerous-looking Livingstone (59). Mitchell Marsh then joined Inglis at the crease. Inglis smashed half-century and the duo put on 26 runs for the second wickets.However, Kane Richardson came back in the attack and dismissed well-settled Inglis (51). Marsh (21) and Tim David (16) played vital innings in the run chase. Cameron Bancroft and Ashton Agar remained unbeaten on 24 and 1 respectively to propel Scorchers to victory.Earlier, Renegades did not start well and lost two wickets quick succession. However, Sam Harper's knock of 73 runs brought Renegrades on track. Harper was dismissed by Mitchell Marsh in the 16th over.Beau Webster played a furious inning lower down the order to propel Renegade to 175. Webster remained unbeaten on 59 runs.Jhye Richardson scalped three wickets for Renegades in his full quota of four overs.Liam Livingstone was adjudged as the player of the match. (ANI)