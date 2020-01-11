Perth Scorchers defeat Brisbane Heat by 34-run in BBL

Perth [Australia], Jan 11 (ANI): Perth Scorchers defeated Brisbane Heat by 34 runs in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at Perth Stadium here on Saturday.

Chasing a mammoth target of 214, Tom Banton and Max Bryant built an opening stand of 35-run. Bryant (5) was picked by Jhye Richardson in the fourth over.

Chris Lynn and Banton stitched a second-wicket partnership of 23-run. Skipper Lynn was sent back to the pavilion cheaply after scoring 14 runs by Chris Jordan, reducing the side to 58/2 at 5.3 overs.Matt Renshaw (1) failed to put big runs on the board and was dismissed by Joel Paris in the seventh over.Joe Burns joined Banton in the middle and built a stand of 24-run for the fourth wicket. The latter was caught and bowled by Fawad Ahmed in the 10th over. Banton amassed 55 runs off 32 balls including seven fours and two sixes.Paris scalped Ben Cutting (20) in the 15th over making it difficult for the team to chase the target. Jimmy Peirson (13) and James Pattinson (11) played brief knocks while Josh Lalor and Ben Laughlin remained unbeaten on 9 each. The side was only able to reach the score of 179/8 in allotted 20 overs.Richardson, Paris, and Jordan bagged two wickets each.Earlier, Scorchers won the toss and posted a giant total of 213 with a loss of three wickets. Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Bancroft unbeaten stand of 124-run guided the side to get past the 200-run mark. Marsh played a quickfire inning of 93 runs off 41 balls studded with eight sixes and three fours while Bancroft scored 41 off 29 balls.Josh Inglis and Liam Livingstone opened the innings for the side and built the stand of 39-run for the first wicket. The former was sent back to the pavilion by Josh Lalor in the fourth over after scoring 28 runs.Sam Whiteman joined Livingstone in the middle and stitched a brief stand of 27-run. Whiteman (4) failed to leave his mark on the scoreboard and was picked by Ben Laughlin in the seventh over. Livingstone (39) was caught at mid-off by Laughlin off Zahir Khan in the 11th over.For Heat, Lalor, Khan, and Laughlin dismissed one wicket each. (ANI)