Perth Test: Australia lead by 417-run on day three against New Zealand

Perth [Australia], Dec 14 (ANI): Australia are on a dominating position as they have a lead of 417 runs at stumps on day three in the first Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

The hosts were at 167/6 before the play ended on day three at Perth Stadium.

Australia bundled out Kiwis on 166 as Mitchell Starc bagged five scalps while spinner Nathan Lyon clinched two wickets.

Ross Taylor scored the highest runs for his side as he played a knock of 80 runs. Apart from Taylor, skipper Kane Williamson (34) and Colin de Grandhomme (23) were the only two batsmen to score runs in double figures.Australia in their second innings had a decent start as the openers added 44 runs for the first wicket stand. David Warner was dismissed by Tim Southee after scoring 19 runs.Joe Burns and Marnus Labuschagne stitched a partnership of 87-run for the second wicket. The latter was scalped by Neil Wagner after scoring 50 runs.Burns, who amassed 53 runs, was sent back to the pavilion by Southee. Steve Smith (16), Travis Head (5), and skipper Tim Paine (0) failed to leave their mark on the score and were departed cheaply.Matthew Wade (8) and Pat Cummins (1) are unbeaten at their respective scores and will resume their innings on day four.For New Zealand, Southee picked four wickets while Wagner claimed two scalps. (ANI)