Perth Test: Lockie Ferguson sent for scans after suspected calf strain

Perth [Australia], Dec 12 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson on his Test debut suffered an injury and was taken for MRI scan on Thursday.

Ferguson, who got his maiden Test cap earlier in the day, injured himself during the second session and was quickly sent for an MRI scan to determine the extent of the problem. He was suspected to have right calf strain.



He did not bowl again on the first day against Australia and will be reassessed on Friday morning.

Marnus Labuschagne's century lead Australia to 248/4 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand. Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in front of the home crowd.

For New Zealand, Neil Wagner bagged two wickets while Southee and Grandhomme picked one each.


