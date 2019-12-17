Peter Siddle replaces Josh Hazlewood for Boxing Day Test against New Zealand

Jolimont [Australia], Dec 17 (ANI): Australia's Peter Siddle has been named as the replacement of Josh Hazlewood for the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand in Melbourne.

Hazlewood was on Sunday ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand due to a hamstring tear.

The 28-year-old fast bowler picked an injury on the second day of the first Test match in Perth. He bowled only eight balls in the match before walking off the ground on Friday.



National selector Trevor Hohns called Siddle a proven Test match performer.

"Peter has been brought in as a 13th player for Melbourne. He is a proven Test match performer with an exceptional knowledge of the MCG which will be a valuable part of our preparation," Hohns said in a statement.

Hosts Australia won the first Test match by 296 runs and the second Test is slated to begin at MCG on December 26. (ANI)

