Peter Siddle wants to crack opportunity against New Zealand

Dubai [UAE], Dec 18 (ANI): Australia pacer Peter Siddle, who replaced injured Josh Hazlewood, wants to grab chance and make the most of it in the second Test against New Zealand.

"And yeah it's definitely going to be my last chance getting a crack at it. Fingers crossed but like I said, wait and see. Bowl well and see what happens. I've never been one to worry too much about the selection part of things. Make sure I'm ready and that stuff will either happen or not," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Siddle as saying.

On Sunday,Hazlewood was ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand due to a hamstring tear.The 28-year-old fast bowler received an injury on the second day of the first Test match in Perth. He bowled only eight balls in the match before walking off the ground on Friday.Siddle has featured in 67 Tests in which he picked 221 wickets with an average of 30.66. He played his last game against England in the Ashes series at the Oval, scalping two wickets in the match."It always was a dream of mine to play in a Boxing Day Test when I was younger being a Victorian. Whenever I get the opportunity to play at the G, I've wanted to perform and do well," Siddle said."I'm not worried about proving people wrong. At the end of the day, I'm just trying to stay fit and stay ready. I just want to play cricket. I love playing it," Siddle said. "If I probably didn't enjoy playing, I would have retired two years ago when I had that last big injury," he added.The 35-year-old seamer is excited for his one last crack at home."Obviously didn't finish well in the Ashes, the injury and all that but yeah one last crack at home. We'll see how it goes. It's an exciting isn't it, doesn't matter how old you are. To get the phone-call and be back around the group. It's exciting times," Siddle said.Australia won the first Test by 296 runs and will play the second Test against New Zealand at Melbourne from December 26. (ANI)