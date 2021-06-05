Phil Foden named Premier League's Young Player of the Season

London [UK], June 5 (ANI): Manchester City's midfielder Phil Foden on Saturday was named as the Premier League's Young Player of the Season.



The 21-year-old starred as Manchester City won the title for the third time in four seasons. Making a career-high 28 appearances in a single season for champions Manchester City, Foden scored nine goals and provided five assists as he established himself as a crucial part of Pep Guardiola's team.

"One of his standout performances came in the 4-1 victory at 2019/20 champions Liverpool, when he scored one goal and set up another," Premier League said in an official statement.

Foden is only the second player to receive the accolade, following in the footsteps of inaugural recipient Trent Alexander-Arnold.

To be eligible for the prize, players had to be aged 23 or under at the start of the 2020/21 campaign. The midfielder topped an eight-player shortlist, having won the most combined votes from the public and a Premier League panel.

He becomes Man City's fourth 2020/21 season awards winner. Ruben Dias and Guardiola were today confirmed as the Player and Manager of the Season respectively, while Liam Delap was named PL2 Player of the Season.

Manchester City managed to win the Premier League and Carabao Cup this season, while the side suffered a loss in the finals of Champions League against Chelsea. (ANI)

