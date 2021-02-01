Pierre Gasly 6th F1 driver to test positive for Covid-19

Paris, Feb 1 (IANS) AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly has revealed he has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is self-isolating.

"I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for Covid-19. I have told everyone I've been in contact with during these last days," Gasly said on Twitter.

"I'm currently self-isolating and following the protocol set by the local health authorities. I'm feeling ok and will continue to follow my training plan from home while I remain in isolation," he added.